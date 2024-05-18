Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $21.06 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,947 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $21,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 283.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $74.75. 1,482,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,505. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.