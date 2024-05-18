Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $27.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $350.63. The stock had a trading volume of 635,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,640. The business has a 50 day moving average of $340.06 and a 200 day moving average of $322.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $254.65 and a 12-month high of $352.70. The stock has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.