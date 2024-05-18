Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 206.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 261.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

LIT stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.80. The company had a trading volume of 341,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,453. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.09.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

