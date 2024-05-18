Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 6,702 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,853. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

