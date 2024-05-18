Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,168 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11,914.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.01. 24,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,667. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $59.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $773.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

