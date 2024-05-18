Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 460.1% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 29,437 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 582.3% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $45.15. 797,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,697. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $46.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

