Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,112 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,508.0% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.50. 367,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,221. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $24.85.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.