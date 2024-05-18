Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,463,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,015,000 after buying an additional 231,382 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,774,000 after buying an additional 1,124,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,115,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,419,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,450. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.51. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

