Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.13% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,838,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,091,000 after purchasing an additional 220,585 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PXF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.13. 53,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,462. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average is $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

