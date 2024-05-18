First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.16% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.01. 389,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,247. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $39.01.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.