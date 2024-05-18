Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Stake Lifted by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report) by 658.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,831 shares during the period. Matisse Capital owned 1.01% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 100,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 74,371 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $528,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 65.9% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 31,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.39. 14,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,768. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

