flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) Trading Up 11.4%

flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.74. 53,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 44,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of flyExclusive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53.

In other news, Director Gregg Hymowitz bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of flyExclusive in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in flyExclusive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in flyExclusive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

flyExclusive, Inc owns and operates private jets in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, South America, and Europe. The company also offers jet charter services; ownership and leaseback programs for aircraft buyers; and aircraft maintenance, repair, interior, and paint services. In addition, it provides jet cards, and interiors and exterior refurbishment services.

