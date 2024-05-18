Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FTRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Fortrea Price Performance

Fortrea stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14. Fortrea has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.82.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fortrea will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fortrea

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Articles

