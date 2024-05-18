Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL) Shares Sold by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC trimmed its stake in Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,721 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 1.18% of Four Leaf Acquisition worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in Four Leaf Acquisition by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 163,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 35,693 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $595,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Four Leaf Acquisition by 200.0% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 294,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799. Four Leaf Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63.

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

