Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Frontline were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Frontline by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 477.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.
Frontline Stock Performance
Frontline stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 753,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Frontline plc has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.03.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Frontline had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $415.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.
Frontline Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.
Frontline Profile
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
