FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $117.00

Shares of FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117 ($1.47) and traded as high as GBX 128.50 ($1.61). FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.61), with a volume of 220,110 shares.

FRP Advisory Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £360.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2,391.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 117.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 123.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96.

FRP Advisory Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,333.33%.

FRP Advisory Group Company Profile

FRP Advisory Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

