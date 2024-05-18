German American Bancorp Inc. Purchases 1,612 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,114 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,729 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 213,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 180,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,020,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,663,308. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $195.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.52.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

