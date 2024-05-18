German American Bancorp Inc. Sells 45,501 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

German American Bancorp Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,501 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 65,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,106,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,219,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.29 billion, a PE ratio of -477.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

