Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,302,000 after buying an additional 54,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 43,073 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 507,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 151,256 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 460,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on GTY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Getty Realty Price Performance

GTY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.45. 160,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,743. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.88. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $48.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.63 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 32.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

