Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $552.52

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 552.52 ($6.94) and traded as high as GBX 585.37 ($7.35). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 560 ($7.03), with a volume of 27,714 shares.
Gooch & Housego Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 539.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 552.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £143.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,487.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.80. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,125.00%.
Insider Activity at Gooch & Housego
Gooch & Housego Company Profile
Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers acousto-optic products, such as acoustic-optic modulators, deflectors, frequency shifters, mode lockers, pulse pickers, Q-switches, tunable filters, and RF drivers; crystal optics, including crystals and nonlinear optics, lithium niobate wafers, and periodically-poled lithium niobite; and electro-optics, such as pockels cells, lithium niobate Q-switches, and pockels cell drivers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gooch & Housego
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.