Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up to $8.19

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.19, but opened at $8.69. Gray Television shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 3,571 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Gray Television Price Performance
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter.
Gray Television Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -266.67%.
About Gray Television
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
