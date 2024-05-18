Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 699 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,251,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.84, for a total transaction of $657,106.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,987.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,125 shares of company stock worth $1,942,059 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PIPR. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PIPR traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.90. 63,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,021. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $124.46 and a fifty-two week high of $214.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

