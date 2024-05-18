Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.17

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.17 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6.70 ($0.08). Greatland Gold shares last traded at GBX 6.45 ($0.08), with a volume of 12,435,255 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Greatland Gold

Greatland Gold Stock Up 16.3 %

Greatland Gold Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £381.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.97, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.72.

(Get Free Report)

Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.