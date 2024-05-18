Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,471,000 after purchasing an additional 840,304 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.77. 5,267,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,863,531. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.00.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

