Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 576.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 958.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.45. 425,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,703. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $94.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.19.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

