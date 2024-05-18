Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Has $882,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHQ. Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 32,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $21,337,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $874,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHQ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.67. 180,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,732. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

