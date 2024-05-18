Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 170,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,471,000 after purchasing an additional 37,018 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 16,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,953,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $476,414,000 after acquiring an additional 202,428 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $8,534,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.30. 1,785,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,944. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.13. The company has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,786 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

