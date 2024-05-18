Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,536,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 110,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 28,588 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.08. The company had a trading volume of 293,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,448. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

