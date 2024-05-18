Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Purchases 840 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of SUSA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.20. The stock had a trading volume of 65,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.05. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $110.58.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

