Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Sells 975 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Gentex by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 283.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.65. 737,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.