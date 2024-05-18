Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.2 %

BAC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.29. 25,537,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,934,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $33.93. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

