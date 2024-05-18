Hayek Kallen Investment Management Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Chevron by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,796 shares of company stock worth $2,575,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CVX traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.67. 5,497,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,496,353. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.73 and its 200-day moving average is $152.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.