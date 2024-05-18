Hayek Kallen Investment Management Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.8% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.03. 2,956,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,915,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.36 and a 200 day moving average of $172.99. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $125.01 and a 12 month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

