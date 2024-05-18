Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 76 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,213 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.5% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 10,702.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $644,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,297 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,165,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,997,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $789,762,000 after acquiring an additional 429,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 39.6% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,139,000 after acquiring an additional 370,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 147.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $138,880,000 after acquiring an additional 314,510 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $836,300. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

Get Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $272.38. 2,454,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.