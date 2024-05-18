HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acelyrin’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acelyrin presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRN opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $434.74 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84. Acelyrin has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.25. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acelyrin will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $119,327.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,587,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRN. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Acelyrin by 601.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 79,478 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Acelyrin by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 75,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

