HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Innate Pharma Stock Performance

IPHA opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Innate Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.57.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innate Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innate Pharma stock. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Free Report) by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,423 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 0.24% of Innate Pharma worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.