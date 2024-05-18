Head to Head Contrast: Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) and Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH)

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) and Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Expeditors International of Washington and Globavend’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expeditors International of Washington $9.30 billion 1.79 $752.88 million $4.72 24.98 Globavend $18.59 million 1.22 $1.08 million N/A N/A

Expeditors International of Washington has higher revenue and earnings than Globavend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expeditors International of Washington 7.81% 28.89% 15.34% Globavend N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Expeditors International of Washington and Globavend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Expeditors International of Washington and Globavend, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expeditors International of Washington 2 6 0 0 1.75 Globavend 0 0 0 0 N/A

Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus target price of $111.63, indicating a potential downside of 5.32%. Given Expeditors International of Washington’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Expeditors International of Washington is more favorable than Globavend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Expeditors International of Washington beats Globavend on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions. It also provides optimization, trade compliance consulting, cargo security, and solutions. In addition, it acts as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline that carries the shipment. Further, the company provides ancillary services that include preparation of shipping and customs documentation, packing, crating, insurance services, and the preparation of documentation to comply with local import and export laws. Its customers include retailing and wholesaling, electronics, technology, and industrial and manufacturing companies. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Globavend

(Get Free Report)

Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery. It serves e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Perth, Australia. Globavend Holdings Limited is subsidiary of Globavend Investments Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.