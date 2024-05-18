Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.38

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.38 and last traded at $35.37, with a volume of 47437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSII shares. StockNews.com upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Thursday.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $728.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $253.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 305,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 129,644 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

