Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $164.53

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 164.53 ($2.07) and traded as high as GBX 170.50 ($2.14). Henderson International Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 169 ($2.12), with a volume of 267,990 shares trading hands.

Henderson International Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £328.27 million and a PE ratio of 1,395.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 160.65.

Henderson International Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 1.92 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Henderson International Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,833.33%.

About Henderson International Income Trust

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

