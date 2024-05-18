Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Shares Up 0%

Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.57 and last traded at $29.55. Approximately 4,077 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 6,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $115.13 million, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,059,000. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,319,000.

Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (STNC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of US large-cap firms screened for ESG criteria. The fund utilizes the Blue Tractor non-transparent model.

