HI 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $189,027.39 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a market cap of $1.34 million and $189,027.39 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,452,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048721 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $125,045.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

