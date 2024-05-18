Horizen Price Hits $8.76 on Top Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $131.42 million and $4.35 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $8.76 or 0.00013084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00055897 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00035166 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,005,638 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.