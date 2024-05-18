Huobi Token (HT) Price Down 16.8% This Week

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $82.19 million and approximately $391,332.42 worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @htx_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobi.com/en-us.

Huobi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native utility token of the Huobi Global crypto exchange. Created by the Huobi team, it operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is primarily used to pay for trading fees. HT holders can also enjoy benefits such as fee discounts, access to events, and voting rights. Huobi buys back and burns HT, reducing supply and potentially increasing value.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

