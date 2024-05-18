HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $271.21

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 271.21 ($3.41) and traded as high as GBX 338.40 ($4.25). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 337 ($4.23), with a volume of 43,515 shares trading hands.

HUTCHMED Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 288.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 271.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of £2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3,240.00 and a beta of 0.68.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

