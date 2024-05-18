Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,360,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 698,840 shares.The stock last traded at $18.27 and had previously closed at $18.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.54). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -347.83%.

Institutional Trading of Icahn Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 7.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 6.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

