IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Price Down 5.4%

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $164.78 and last traded at $165.20. 88,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 116,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.64.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $408,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,888,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $408,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,888,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $575,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,067.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,513 shares of company stock worth $6,186,467. Corporate insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IESC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in IES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in IES by 1,078.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IES in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IES by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of IES by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

