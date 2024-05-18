Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,337 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,756,001,000 after acquiring an additional 387,632 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,388,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,031 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,091,378,000 after buying an additional 268,030 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Starbucks by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $962,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $948,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,436,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,223,576. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.55. The company has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $107.66.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $346,140 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

