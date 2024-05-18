ING Groep NV Acquires 12,497 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned 0.08% of VeriSign worth $16,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $558,296.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,088,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VeriSign stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $170.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,490. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.89. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.04 and a 52 week high of $229.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.14.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

