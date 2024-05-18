ING Groep NV Acquires 17,691 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $26,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,407.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,390. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.62. The stock had a trading volume of 778,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,426. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.67 and a 12-month high of $251.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.88 and a 200-day moving average of $237.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

