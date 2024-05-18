ING Groep NV Acquires 22,448 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 502,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Catalent were worth $22,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Catalent by 33.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

